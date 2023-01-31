Advanced registration for Michigan Ice Fest ending soon

Ice climbers traverse the terrain in Munising during the 2019 Michigan Ice Fest
Ice climbers traverse the terrain in Munising during the 2019 Michigan Ice Fest(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 30, 2023
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Ice Fest is fast approaching and the deadline to register online is just days away. Wednesday, February 1, is the deadline.

Ice Fest started almost 30 years ago as a way for climbers to meet up and share connections while enjoying the sport. Ice Fest organizers say registering in advance will save you money.

“People should get registered online because it does get you a couple perks when you register online,” said Bill Thompson, Ice Fest organizer. “It also helps us to keep organized and it does save you money. It’s $20 more to register at the door and then if you need gear, it’s an additional $20 as opposed to registering online and saving that money.”

The Michigan Ice Fest is February 8-12.

