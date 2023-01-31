2 sustain minor injuries in crash near Painesdale

PAINESDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people sustained minor injuries in a crash on M-26 near Painesdale Tuesday afternoon.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office said a 65-year-old Painesdale man was driving his car south on M-26 when he collided head-on with a 17-year-old female who lost control of her car traveling north from Painesdale and entered the southbound lane.

Both people were transported to UP Health Systems for minor injuries and the crash is under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Assisting the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office on scene were the Adams Township Fire Department and First Responders, Mercy Ambulance and Superior Service.

