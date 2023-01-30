Unseasonably cold air & more lake effect snow
A broad trough in the jetstream has brought cold arctic air to the northern half of the country. The coldest air comes tonight into tomorrow with wind chill readings in the -20s while actual overnight lows will be in the -10s. With this setup, we will have a few small disturbances moving through with snow and lake-effect snow to follow. Snow showers will persist today in the Keweenaw and the eastern counties where snow amounts will be around 3-6″ with isolated locations pushing 8″.
Today: Very cold with lake effect snow showers in the Keweenaw and east
>Highs: Single numbers, low teens east
Tuesday: Bitterly cold morning. Then, a mix of sun/clouds
>Highs: Single numbers to low teens
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with some snow showers in the north
>Highs: Low to mid-teens
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light snow
>Highs: Mid to upper teens
Friday: A freezing morning with lake-effect snow along the northwest wind belts
>Highs: Single numbers
Saturday: A chance for scattered snow
>HIghs: Upper teens to low 20s
Sunday: Lake effect snow showers in the northwest wind belts
>Highs: Low 20s
