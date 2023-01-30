Unseasonably cold air & more lake effect snow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
A broad trough in the jetstream has brought cold arctic air to the northern half of the country. The coldest air comes tonight into tomorrow with wind chill readings in the -20s while actual overnight lows will be in the -10s. With this setup, we will have a few small disturbances moving through with snow and lake-effect snow to follow. Snow showers will persist today in the Keweenaw and the eastern counties where snow amounts will be around 3-6″ with isolated locations pushing 8″.

Today: Very cold with lake effect snow showers in the Keweenaw and east

>Highs: Single numbers, low teens east

Tuesday: Bitterly cold morning. Then, a mix of sun/clouds

>Highs: Single numbers to low teens

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with some snow showers in the north

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with light snow

>Highs: Mid to upper teens

Friday: A freezing morning with lake-effect snow along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Single numbers

Saturday: A chance for scattered snow

>HIghs: Upper teens to low 20s

Sunday: Lake effect snow showers in the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Low 20s

