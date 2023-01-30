‘This is wonderful’: First ever Tristan Dieterle Memorial Snowshoe Walk

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday afternoon marked the inaugural Tristan Dieterle Memorial Snowshoe Walk.

Tristan died unexpectedly last year. On Sunday, community members got outside, despite the cold, in his memory. Attendees walked around the West End Trail Network in Ishpeming Township.

Funds raised from this event will go towards a scholarship for Westwood High School graduates.

Tristan’s mother, Jamie Dieterle, said she was happy to see people come out for the event.

“This is wonderful, there’s so many people who love Tristan, he was involved in so many things. Not just in school but in the community at large. This is just one more way we can let him know how much we love and miss him,” she said.

Dieterle hopes to make a trail bike race and a softball tournament in the future.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.