‘This is wonderful’: First ever Tristan Dieterle Memorial Snowshoe Walk

Dozens come out for the Tristan Dieterle Memorial Snowshoe Walk
Dozens come out for the Tristan Dieterle Memorial Snowshoe Walk(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday afternoon marked the inaugural Tristan Dieterle Memorial Snowshoe Walk.

Tristan died unexpectedly last year. On Sunday, community members got outside, despite the cold, in his memory. Attendees walked around the West End Trail Network in Ishpeming Township.

Funds raised from this event will go towards a scholarship for Westwood High School graduates.

Tristan’s mother, Jamie Dieterle, said she was happy to see people come out for the event.

“This is wonderful, there’s so many people who love Tristan, he was involved in so many things. Not just in school but in the community at large. This is just one more way we can let him know how much we love and miss him,” she said.

Dieterle hopes to make a trail bike race and a softball tournament in the future.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police on the scene of a serious crash near Garden Corners in Delta County,...
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 injured in Delta County crash involving semi
The Weaver family.
Escanaba Eagles Aerie to host breakfast for Weaver family on Sunday
Police lights
Breaking and entering investigations underway in Houghton, Keweenaw counties
Joshua Thatcher, seen in an April 2021 TV6 story about the opening of 906 Poker Social in...
Professional poker player sentenced for running illegal gambling operation in Marquette
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
1 injured in Marquette County snowmobile crash

Latest News

Hundreds of people attended the breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning.
‘Just amazing people’: Eagles Club 1088 raises money for Weaver family
Winter Baja sign
Michigan Tech hosted annual Baja race to give students work experience
Wood stove blamed for overnight Manistique fire that injured 1
Frigid air this weekend and next week
Frigid air this weekend and next week