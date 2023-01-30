There’s winter fun for everyone at Heikki Lunta

Check out the schedule of activities and learn the Heikki Lunta snow dance on Upper Michigan Today episode 215
Heikki Lunta schedule of activities.
Heikki Lunta schedule of activities.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 30, 2023
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Heikki Lunta Winter Festival is right around the corner!

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron and Negaunee DDA Consultant Mona Lang stopped by the Upper Michigan Today studio to talk about the festivities.

But first, stories of the day.

Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson talk about a Stormy Kromer snow sculpture, the Super Bowl, and filing your tax returns early.

Stories of the day include a Stormy Kromer snow statue, Super Bowl, and filing your taxes early.

Now, back to Heikki Lunta.

The winter festival is taking over Negaunee on Friday and Saturday, February 3 and 4.

Heikki Lunta is a celebration of all things winter. Nate Heffron and Mona Lang talk about the festivities on Upper Michigan Today.

Activities kick off at 5:00 p.m. Friday with a bonfire lighting and culminate with fireworks on Saturday.

Upper Michigan Today runs through the Heikki Lunta event schedule.

And finally, Tia teaches you how to do the Heikki Lunta snow dance.

This is a recording of Upper Michigan Today.

You can view the schedule of Heikki Lunta activities at forgenegaunee.com.

You can register for public luging during Heikki Lunta at upluge.org.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.


