There’s winter fun for everyone at Heikki Lunta

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Heikki Lunta Winter Festival is right around the corner!

Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron and Negaunee DDA Consultant Mona Lang stopped by the Upper Michigan Today studio to talk about the festivities.

But first, stories of the day.

Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson talk about a Stormy Kromer snow sculpture, the Super Bowl, and filing your tax returns early.

Now, back to Heikki Lunta.

The winter festival is taking over Negaunee on Friday and Saturday, February 3 and 4.

Activities kick off at 5:00 p.m. Friday with a bonfire lighting and culminate with fireworks on Saturday.

Upper Michigan Today runs through the Heikki Lunta event schedule.

And finally, Tia teaches you how to do the Heikki Lunta snow dance.

You can view the schedule of Heikki Lunta activities at forgenegaunee.com.

You can register for public luging during Heikki Lunta at upluge.org.

