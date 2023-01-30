Some heavy lake effect snow plus frostbiting cold through Tuesday morning

NWS alerts in effect through Tuesday morning -- moderate to heavy snow over the west wind belts, U.P.-wide wind chills.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Continuing this evening: Moderate to heavy snow falling over the west wind belts of the Copper Country and Eastern U.P with fewer flakes over the central counties.

Monday night through Tuesday morning U.P. wide: Frost biting cold settling in, with a National Weather Service wind chill Advisory taking effect at 10 p.m. through 11 a.m. Tuesday (ET) -- wind chills from twenty to thirty below zero leading to frostbite risk within 15 minutes.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy north with moderate to heavy snow along with the west wind belts, including patchy blowing snow, diminishing early Tuesday morning; Southern U.P. mostly clear with fewer snow of light to moderate intensity; west winds gusting over 25 mph; wind chills -30s/-20s

>Lows: 0/-20s (coldest interior west, less cold east)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny then increasing clouds with light to moderate snow mainly north; blustery

>Highs: 10

Wednesday, Feb. 1: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 10s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow; blustery

>Highs: 10s

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 0s

Saturday: Partly cloudy then increasing clouds late with snow showers spreading late; windy

>Highs: 10s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow showers spreading in the evening; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s

