The Ryan Report - Jan. 29, 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the final Sunday of January speaking with Michigan House of Representatives Clerk, Rick Brown.

Brown formerly sat in the House of Representatives as a representative for District 110 and also served for several years as the Gogebic County Clerk and Register of Deeds. This week on the Ryan Report, he sits down with Don to discuss his time in the Michigan House of Representatives.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

PART 2:

The Ryan Report

Part 3:

The Ryan Report

Part 4:

The Ryan Report

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.