The Ryan Report - Jan. 29, 2023

The Ryan Report
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the final Sunday of January speaking with Michigan House of Representatives Clerk, Rick Brown.

Brown formerly sat in the House of Representatives as a representative for District 110 and also served for several years as the Gogebic County Clerk and Register of Deeds. This week on the Ryan Report, he sits down with Don to discuss his time in the Michigan House of Representatives.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

PART 2:

The Ryan Report

Part 3:

The Ryan Report

Part 4:

The Ryan Report

