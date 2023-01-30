New coffee shop cruises towards opening

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Those living in Ishpeming will have a new spot to get a cup of coffee.

Cruisin’ Coffee will be opening its doors in early March. This will be the second location after rebranding in Marquette in 2019.

Cruisin’ Coffee’s co-owner Iver Johnson says that they are starting their search for new employees.

“We are looking to hire baristas, we’re looking to hire, like I said, 6 to 8 new positions,” Johnson said. “And our hours of operation will most likely be from 6:30 a.m. to about 5:00 p.m. so anywhere in between there we are looking to have people here.”

Johnson encourages folks to come out and support the shop once they are open.

You can turn in a physical application at Marquette’s Cruisin’ Coffee location at 727 N 3rd St. or you can also email your application to manager@cruisin.coffee.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.