Munising Schools hold bake sale to support Weaver family

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Communities across Upper Michigan are working to support the Weaver family. Tara and Jerry Weaver were killed in a car crash Friday as they were driving to their son’s basketball game.

Tara and Gerald Weaver were parents to three children, all of whom went to or currently attend Escanaba High School. Tara worked at the Delta-Schoolcraft ISD.

Munising Middle and High School held a bake sale Monday afternoon. Money raised during the sale will go to the Weaver family.

Baked goods were collected from the Munising community and students bought the goodies during their lunch breaks.

“It’s so nice to just come together and live in the U.P., a supportive community,” said Frankie Mattson, a Teacher at Munising Schools. “Not only did Munising come together, but if you saw that Facebook post, all these other schools doing different donations, different benefits and it’s just one of the reasons why the U.P. is so special.”

Embers Credit Union also donated $100 to the cause. More than $1,800 was collected during the bake sale Monday. The Munising Sports Booster Club is also collecting donations throughout the week in support of the Weaver family.

