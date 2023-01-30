Munising Schools hold bake sale to support Weaver family

Munising students at bake sale
Munising students at bake sale(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Communities across Upper Michigan are working to support the Weaver family. Tara and Jerry Weaver were killed in a car crash Friday as they were driving to their son’s basketball game.

Tara and Gerald Weaver were parents to three children, all of whom went to or currently attend Escanaba High School. Tara worked at the Delta-Schoolcraft ISD.

Munising Middle and High School held a bake sale Monday afternoon. Money raised during the sale will go to the Weaver family.

Baked goods were collected from the Munising community and students bought the goodies during their lunch breaks.

“It’s so nice to just come together and live in the U.P., a supportive community,” said Frankie Mattson, a Teacher at Munising Schools. “Not only did Munising come together, but if you saw that Facebook post, all these other schools doing different donations, different benefits and it’s just one of the reasons why the U.P. is so special.”

Embers Credit Union also donated $100 to the cause. More than $1,800 was collected during the bake sale Monday. The Munising Sports Booster Club is also collecting donations throughout the week in support of the Weaver family.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Weaver family.
Escanaba Eagles Aerie to host breakfast for Weaver family on Sunday
The Michigan State Police on the scene of a serious crash near Garden Corners in Delta County,...
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 injured in Delta County crash involving semi
Hundreds of people attended the breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning.
‘Just amazing people’: Eagles Club 1088 raises money for Weaver family
The Weaver family.
GoFundMe set up for Weaver family
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
1 injured in Marquette County snowmobile crash

Latest News

Instructors work on a variety of skills with the three-year-old class
Iron Mountain YMCA expands daycare swim lesson program to include three-year-olds
NWS alerts in effect through Tuesday morning -- moderate to heavy snow over the west wind...
Some heavy lake effect snow plus frostbiting cold through Tuesday morning
USDA to invest $273M in rural Michigan electric infrastructure
Mugshot of Sean James McInnis. (Chippewa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
Jury finds Chippewa County man arrested in 2019 ‘guilty’ of 6 felony assault, child abuse charges