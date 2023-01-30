Jury finds Chippewa County man arrested in 2019 ‘guilty’ of 6 felony assault, child abuse charges

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Chippewa County man arrested for felony assault and child abuse charges in 2019 was found guilty in Chippewa County Circuit Court Friday.

Following a 5-day jury trial, Sean James McInnis was found guilty of 6 felony counts: 1 count of first degree criminal sexual assault, 3 counts of first degree child abuse, and 2 counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the Chippewa County Prosecutor, the jury heard from 20 witnesses and viewed 25 different exhibits before making their decision.

The trial came four years after McInnis’s initial arrest. Deputies from the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Sept. 4, 2019, at McInnis’s residence in Kincheloe Township. There, the sheriff’s office said human remains were found.

Following the investigation and arrest, McInnis was charged with 9 felony counts. However, in court Friday the jury found him “not guilty” of two charges— assault of a pregnant individual causing stillbirth and torture. A third charge, first degree criminal sexual conduct, was dismissed on nolle prosequi.

“The case was complex and could not have been successful without the diligent work from several local agencies,” said Chippewa County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Stratton in a Facebook post Monday. “The investigation was completed by Detective Douglas Mitchell of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office following a referral by the Diane Peppler Resource Center. Several child protective service workers from MDHHS helped the family along the way, and Hiawatha Behavioral Health provided invaluable support to the children which ultimately allowed them to tell the jury about the defendant’s actions.”

The case was tried by Chippewa County Assistant Prosecutors Jillian Sadler and Kristin Giommi.

Stratton said this is the second time McInnis has been convicted of child abuse. The first was in the 1990′s. He said more details may be released following McInnis’s sentencing.

McInnis is currently lodged in the Chippewa County Correctional Facility awaiting sentencing. The 50th Circuit Court has scheduled his sentencing for April 18, 2023 at 11:30 am.

