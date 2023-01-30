Holocaust survivor swindled out of life savings on dating site

Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim...
Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Peaches Stergo used a variety of excuses to get the victim to send her more than $2.8 million after meeting him on a dating website.(Source: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) - Federal prosecutors say a Florida woman swindled an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor out of more than $2.8 million.

The unidentified man met 36-year-old Peaches Stergo, also known as Alice, on a dating website several years ago. She used a variety of excuses to get him to send her money, always with the promise she would pay him back.

Instead, Stergo is accused of using that money to buy a home in a gated community, a condominium, a boat and numerous cars, including a Corvette.

By the time the man admitted to his son what he had done, prosecutors say he had given Stergo his entire life savings.

Stergo is now facing charges of wire fraud in federal court. If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison.

The Federal Trade Commission reports romance scams cost victims $547 million in 2021. Elderly singles are frequently targeted, according to the AARP.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

