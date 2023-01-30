GoFundMe set up for Weaver family

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the Weaver family.

Tara and Jerry Weaver were killed in a car crash Friday as they were driving to their son’s basketball game.

Tara and Gerald Weaver were parents to three children, all of whom went or currently attend Escanaba High School. Tara worked at the Delta-Schoolcraft ISD.

According to the GoFundMe, the money raised will help the Weaver kids with funeral costs, food, gas, college, and more as they mourn the loss of their parents.

To donate to the GoFundMe click here.

