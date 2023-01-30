Gas prices statewide see 10 cent increase

Gas pump (FILE)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA of Michigan, gas prices across the state have risen an average of 10 cents over the past week.

Drivers are now paying an average of $3.46 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas. That price is still lower than the national average which now sits at $3.51 per gallon. This most recent increase is due to a rise in gas demand and rising oil prices.

This price is 37 cents more than this time last month, and 25 cents more than this time last year.

When it comes to prices around the Upper Peninsula, and surrounding area, Marinette County, Wisconsin has the lowest gas price average at $3.31 per gallon. Meantime, Mackinac County has the highest average at $3.66 per gallon.

