Don’t wait to test your home for radon

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - January is radon awareness month, making it the perfect time to test your home. Radon is colorless and odorless, so you could be living with higher than normal levels and not know it.

Gary Horwood with Home Evaluation Services says homeowners can purchase a test and conduct it themselves, if the results are unusual, that’s when you should call a professional.

Radon tests can be purchased, often at a discounted rate from your county health department.

