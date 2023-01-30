Don’t wait to test your home for radon

Gary Horwood with Home Evaluation Services says testing is easy and should be done regularly
Tests can be done by homeowners, if the results are unusual, that when you'd reach out to a professional
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 8:14 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - January is radon awareness month, making it the perfect time to test your home. Radon is colorless and odorless, so you could be living with higher than normal levels and not know it.

Gary Horwood with Home Evaluation Services says homeowners can purchase a test and conduct it themselves, if the results are unusual, that’s when you should call a professional.

Radon tests can be purchased, often at a discounted rate from your county health department.

