Break a sweat in 30 minutes or less with Fit Body Boot Camp

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon pops into a morning workout session
Tia Trudgeon works out at Fit Body Boot Camp.
Tia Trudgeon works out at Fit Body Boot Camp.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Big things are happening for Fit Body Boot Camp in the Upper Peninsula.

Sean and Cheryne Clements have given their Marquette Township location a sister gym in Escanaba.

Plus, Fit Body Boot Camp released a new nutrition app to help you round out your workout.

The Clements’ talk to TV6′s Tia Trudgeon about their 30-minute workout model and why it works for their gymgoers.

Sean and Cheryne Clements talk to the TV6 Morning News about its workout sessions designed for the busy professional.

Trudgeon gets in on the 6:30 a.m. session and is moving so hard she’s speechless!

Sean and Cheryne take over the microphone to talk more about their strength-based workout sessions.

You can follow Fit Body Boot Camp on Facebook or visit www.fitbodybootcamp.com for more information.

