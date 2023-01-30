Boy Scouts of America participate in 75th annual Klondike Derby

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Boy sScouts from across the U.P. gathered at an Alger County camp for an annual event.

The Boy Scouts of America held their 75th annual Klondike Derby at Camp Hiawatha on January 28.

The event allowed scouts to simulate the endeavors of Klondike gold seekers. Scouts were placed into groups and had to pan for gold, build shelters, and boil water over campfires.

Hiawathaland District Commissioner Mark Rose said the event helped teach scouts about the importance of teamwork.

“Everybody has to do a piece of the project to make things work well,” Rose said. “The fact of learning how to work well with others with a given problem and come out with a positive outcome, that’s the most important thing we’re looking at there.”

Rose also said to keep the scouts in mind as more events like the Klondike Derby take place.

Click here to learn more about the Boy Scouts of America in Hiawathaland.

Click here to visit Hiawathaland Scouting’s Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.