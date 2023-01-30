906 Technologies expanding internet access to more rural areas

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 906 Technologies is improving the quality of communication across the Upper Peninsula, one cable at a time.

As a leader in the Marquette County area for high-speed internet, the IT company’s most popular service is installing fiber optic cable networks for businesses and residential addresses.

But over its decade in business, 906 Technologies has since added new services and is constantly expanding its service range.

Manager Scott Tripp shows TV6′s Tia Trudgeon around the 906 Technologies warehouse and explains how the cable networks work.

Tripp tells Trudgeon that 906 Technologies is currently mapping areas to expand its fiber optic network, though he can’t reveal the locations the company is heading to next.

He gives the TV6 Morning News a closer look at the equipment used for installation, which is efficient and minimally invasive.

You can learn more about 906 Technologies at 906technologies.com.

