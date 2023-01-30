1 dead, 1 injured in Wakefield Twp fatal snowmobile crash

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is dead and another is injured after a snowmobile crash in Gogebic County early Sunday morning.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department responded around 1:30 a.m. to a snowmobile crash on Snowmobile Trail 2 in Wakefield Township.

Investigators say a group of snowmobilers was traveling westbound on Trail 2 near Ramsay when the crash occurred. A 53-year-old male driver from Berlin, Wisconsin was pronounced dead on the scene while a 54-year-old male driver of a second snowmobile was transported to Aspirus Grandview Hospital by Beacon Ambulance.  He was then airlifted to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau where he was treated for a broken leg and is in stable condition.

The names of the victims are being withheld at this time.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

