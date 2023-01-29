Wood stove blamed for overnight Manistique fire that injured 1

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Manistique man was badly burned in a house fire early Sunday morning.

According to Manistique Public Safety, the fire was reported at 220 Range St. at 1:46 a.m. Sunday.

A neighbor saw a large fire through their backyard and wasn’t sure if a structure was involved. Further information revealed the house was fully up in flames and the man inside was badly burned.

Manistique Public Safety officers responded with both fire and EMS units. Neighbors had removed the man from the house. The back of the home was fully up in flames. The man was taken by Manistique EMS to Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious burn injuries. There is no update at this time on his condition. His name was not released.

Personnel from Manistique Public Safety and the Manistique Volunteer Fire Department attacked the fire immediately, keeping it from spreading to neighboring homes. The Hiawatha Township Volunteer Fire Department’s ladder apparatus and extra staffing from the Inwood Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted.

The cause of the fire is believed to be related to a wood stove being used inside the rear portion of the home.

No firefighters were injured during the fire. Efforts to put out the fire were slowed down by the proximity of neighboring houses. Single digit temperatures also affected staff and equipment.

Manistique Public Safety also received help at the scene from the Michigan State Police and the Manistique Water Department.