Saint Peter’s Cathedral hosts annual Care Clinic spaghetti dinner

People enjoying a spaghetti dinner at St. Peter's Cathedral in Marquette.
People enjoying a spaghetti dinner at St. Peter's Cathedral in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saint Peters Cathedral hosted the fourth annual Care Clinic spaghetti dinner fundraiser.

Spaghetti was provided by Casa Calabria and served by the Knights of Columbus

The Marquette Care Clinic Executive Director Greg Gostomski says fundraisers like this help the Care Clinic continue to support families.

“The care clinic is a family resource and education center,” said Gostomski. “We lift up and we support families, people who want to parent, in material items, education, spiritual support, and friendship.”

There was also a silent auction featuring a variety of donated items.

Click here for more information about the Marquette Care Clinic.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police on the scene of a serious crash near Garden Corners in Delta County,...
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 injured in Delta County crash involving semi
Joshua Thatcher, seen in an April 2021 TV6 story about the opening of 906 Poker Social in...
Professional poker player sentenced for running illegal gambling operation in Marquette
The Weaver family.
Escanaba Eagles Aerie to host breakfast for Weaver family on Sunday
Police lights
Breaking and entering investigations underway in Houghton, Keweenaw counties
DNR: An informal access to an unregulated water source in Ontonagon County is shown.
DNR ordered to shut down unregulated water source in Ontonagon County

Latest News

Pool Noodles at the YMCA
Marquette YMCA throws “Pool Palooza”
Positivity Plus held at the Masonic Building in Marquette
Marquette event showcases self-care products
The Weaver family.
Escanaba Eagles Aerie to host breakfast for Weaver family on Sunday
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
1 injured in single snowmobile crash