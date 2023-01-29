Saint Peter’s Cathedral hosts annual Care Clinic spaghetti dinner

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saint Peters Cathedral hosted the fourth annual Care Clinic spaghetti dinner fundraiser.

Spaghetti was provided by Casa Calabria and served by the Knights of Columbus

The Marquette Care Clinic Executive Director Greg Gostomski says fundraisers like this help the Care Clinic continue to support families.

“The care clinic is a family resource and education center,” said Gostomski. “We lift up and we support families, people who want to parent, in material items, education, spiritual support, and friendship.”

There was also a silent auction featuring a variety of donated items.

Click here for more information about the Marquette Care Clinic.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.