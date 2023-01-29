Marquette YMCA throws “Pool Palooza”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Marquette YMCA held its first ever “Pool Palooza” Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The slide and mushroom were on, and pool toys were provided.

Aquatics director, Tyler Kellem says it’s good to have winter activities for both members and non-members.

“It’s good to see people from the community, not only our members, but guests from around town come and enjoy the pool and enjoy our facilities,” said Kellem. “The winter months can get long and cold so it’s nice to have a place for them to come and enjoy the warm pool.”

Click here for more information about the Marquette YMCA.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.