Lake effect snow in the north with cold air this week

As the colder air seeps in from the north snow chances are looking to stick around for the next few days in some areas. Lake effect snow will be the predominant form of snow and affect mostly our western and eastern counties. Coldest day is looking to be on Monday with most places experiencing temperatures in the singles and negatives in the western portions. By the end of the week we could see conditions begin to relax with temperatures in the teens for most places.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered lake effect snow in the west and east

>Highs: Low to High 10s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; frigid air throughout the region with scattered lake effect

>Highs: Mid 0s to Low 10s; negatives in the west

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered lake effect in the north and east

>Highs: Low 0s to Low 10s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies; less snow chances but isolated at times

>Highs: High 0s to Mid 10s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; cold air sticks around with isolated snow chances

>Highs: 10s; singles possible in the west

Friday: Mostly cloudy and isolated snow

>Highs: 10s

