‘Just amazing people’: Eagles Club 1088 raises money for Weaver family

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - People shared memories of Tara and Jerry Weaver during a breakfast fundraiser at the Eagles Club 1088 in Escanaba Sunday morning.

The two were killed in a car crash Friday as they were driving to their son’s basketball game.

Escanaba High School Class of 2023 Co-Chair Caron Salo says the two will be remembered as a special part of the community.

“They were able to provide great role modeling for their children, the community, and their families,” Salo said. “They had an infectious smile, hard work ethic, just amazing people.”

All money raised this morning is going to the Weaver family.

Salo says she hopes the event brings people together to remember the Weaver’s lives.

“We are hoping today offers an opportunity for people to celebrate the good memories for the family and fill their heart and be able to really take an opportunity to remember them,” Salo said.

The club normally holds a benefit every third and fifth Sunday of the month but this time it made an emergency decision.

“When I got the phone call yesterday to switch it was one of those moments where you grab the phone and call everyone ‘hey I need some donations, I need some more help’ and everyone came through,” Eagles Club 1088 Secretary Trevor Sebek said.

Sebek says the fundraiser fits the Eagle’s goal.

“Charity starts at home,” Sebek said. “To do something like this and give back to the community, especially a family like this it was a decision that you really didn’t have to finish your sentence on the phone. Everyone on the board said, ‘let’s do this and we are going ahead and giving all the proceeds’ and really that is what we are here for.”

Salo says she hopes the family knows the whole community is behind them.

“The impact that I hope the family gets out of today’s event is that they know they are supported and loved and if they need anything someone in the group will be behind them in every effort that they have,” Salo said.

If you were unable to make it to the breakfast and still want to donate to the family, you can drop off the money at the Eagles Club at 608 Ludington St. in Escanaba.

