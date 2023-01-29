‘Just amazing people’: Eagles Club 1088 raises money for Weaver family

Hundreds of people attended the breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning.
Hundreds of people attended the breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - People shared memories of Tara and Jerry Weaver during a breakfast fundraiser at the Eagles Club 1088 in Escanaba Sunday morning.

The two were killed in a car crash Friday as they were driving to their son’s basketball game.

Escanaba High School Class of 2023 Co-Chair Caron Salo says the two will be remembered as a special part of the community.

“They were able to provide great role modeling for their children, the community, and their families,” Salo said. “They had an infectious smile, hard work ethic, just amazing people.”

All money raised this morning is going to the Weaver family.

Salo says she hopes the event brings people together to remember the Weaver’s lives.

“We are hoping today offers an opportunity for people to celebrate the good memories for the family and fill their heart and be able to really take an opportunity to remember them,” Salo said.

The club normally holds a benefit every third and fifth Sunday of the month but this time it made an emergency decision.

“When I got the phone call yesterday to switch it was one of those moments where you grab the phone and call everyone ‘hey I need some donations, I need some more help’ and everyone came through,” Eagles Club 1088 Secretary Trevor Sebek said.

Sebek says the fundraiser fits the Eagle’s goal.

“Charity starts at home,” Sebek said. “To do something like this and give back to the community, especially a family like this it was a decision that you really didn’t have to finish your sentence on the phone. Everyone on the board said, ‘let’s do this and we are going ahead and giving all the proceeds’ and really that is what we are here for.”

Salo says she hopes the family knows the whole community is behind them.

“The impact that I hope the family gets out of today’s event is that they know they are supported and loved and if they need anything someone in the group will be behind them in every effort that they have,” Salo said.

If you were unable to make it to the breakfast and still want to donate to the family, you can drop off the money at the Eagles Club at 608 Ludington St. in Escanaba.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police on the scene of a serious crash near Garden Corners in Delta County,...
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 injured in Delta County crash involving semi
The Weaver family.
Escanaba Eagles Aerie to host breakfast for Weaver family on Sunday
Police lights
Breaking and entering investigations underway in Houghton, Keweenaw counties
Joshua Thatcher, seen in an April 2021 TV6 story about the opening of 906 Poker Social in...
Professional poker player sentenced for running illegal gambling operation in Marquette
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
1 injured in Marquette County snowmobile crash

Latest News

Winter Baja sign
Michigan Tech hosted annual Baja race to give students work experience
Wood stove blamed for overnight Manistique fire that injured 1
Frigid air this weekend and next week
Frigid air this weekend and next week
Three sculptors worked on this snow art.
Team USA Snow Sculptors create a Stormy Kromer sculpture