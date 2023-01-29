Huskies edge out the Lakers on the hardwood

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech controlled the basketball and received timely hoops late to secure a 76-71 win over Lake Superior State Saturday afternoon at Ronald Cooper Gymnasium. Four players made it to double-figures as the Huskies overcame early shooting woes to improve to 9-2 in GLIAC play (17-4 overall).

Isabella Lenz led the team with 18 points and four assists. Ellie Mackay and Sloane Zenner pitched in 11 points apiece and Alex Rondorf finished with a double-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds. Mattison Rayman (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Grace Bradford (11 points, 13 rebounds) had double-doubles for LSSU.

The teams traded the lead through the first quarter but LSSU took a 30-28 edge into halftime after holding Tech to 32-percent shooting. Zenner’s 3-point basket to start the fourth enabled the Huskies to get back on top and Lenz added to the margin with a three and under five to play.

Rondorf’s long ball with 3:05 remaining pushed MTU to an 11-point spread and the Huskies held off Lake Superior State despite Margot Woughter’s back-to-back triples late. Woughter finished with 17 points.

“We were giving up far too many layups early in the game and the points in the paint difference was 22 to six at the half,” said head coach Sam Clayton. “We made it a point of emphasis to stop the lob pass and drive along the baseline. Our defensive urgency improved and it was nice to see us take care of the ball.

Our decision-making was a strong point and we got some good looks both at the rim and outside. We’ll be able to get back in the gym this week and hopefully, our shooting percentages will go back up next week.”

The Huskies committed five turnovers (15 assists) and forced 15 from the Lakers. Rondorf led the defensive effort with three steals and three offensive rebounds. LSSU struggled at the free throw line and made 11 of 18 (61-percent).

Michigan Tech shot 32-percent overall (18-56), including 30-percent (8-27) from beyond the arc. Lake Superior State held a 39-31 rebounding advantage.

With Grand Valley State’s win on Saturday afternoon, the Huskies stayed in second place in the GLIAC standings with seven regular season contests to go. Tech plays again Thursday at SDC Gymnasium against Wayne State at 5:30 p.m.

