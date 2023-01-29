Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested for public intoxication
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested and charged with public intoxication in Texas, Atlanta News First reports.
Officials say police responded to reports of a man banging on doors on the 1600 block of Tribeca Way around 6:10 a.m. Sunday morning.
When police arrived, they found Bennett intoxicated.
He was taken into custody and transported to the City Detention Center.
Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs recently celebrated back-to-back national championships.
