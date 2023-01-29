Celebrating sobriety: mocktails rising in popularity

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - 2023 is the year of the mocktail, or so it seems on social media.

Non-alcoholic drinks are nothing new, but they’re steadily rising in popularity as alternatives to boozy cocktails in social settings.

Gone are the days of settling for a Shirley Temple or a can of coke at a party. Mocktail enthusiast Nicole Collins stops by the Upper Michigan Today studio to share her tips for crafting a killer non-alcoholic cocktail. (Did you know alcohol-free tequila was a thing?)

But first... Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

Elizabeth and Tia celebrate Friday and a long week, running through a few fun stories of the day

Now, back to mocktails.

Nicole tells Tia and Elizabeth that she stopped drinking alcohol 19 years ago, but back then, people were hush-hush about their sobriety which made it hard to enjoy being in a social setting that involved alcohol.

The rise in the popularity of mocktails is a sign that our culture is shifting from using alcohol to connect with peers.

Nicole Collins joins the ladies in the studio with a full stock of mocktail supplies

Nicole’s favorite mocktail ingredients include lavender or botanical syrups, sugar-free sodas, dried or frozen fruit, and alcohol-free tequila.

It's two thumbs up from the ladies, Tia especially enjoyed the tequila-less tequila

There’s no right or wrong way to do a mocktail... but you get bonus points if it’s pretty fun!

Tia puts what she learned to the test and mixes her first mocktail

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.