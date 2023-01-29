1 dead, 4 injured, including 2 children, in Baltimore shooting, crash

Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people...
Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore.(WBFF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (CNN) - Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore.

Two men, a woman and a two-year-old were hit by bullets. Investigators say one of the men died of his wounds.

Police say a 6-year-old was critically injured in a car crash at the scene.

Detectives are now looking for the person or persons responsible.

They say it’s unclear if the shooting targeted the people in the vehicle or the people walking on the sidewalk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police on the scene of a serious crash near Garden Corners in Delta County,...
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 injured in Delta County crash involving semi
Joshua Thatcher, seen in an April 2021 TV6 story about the opening of 906 Poker Social in...
Professional poker player sentenced for running illegal gambling operation in Marquette
The Weaver family.
Escanaba Eagles Aerie to host breakfast for Weaver family on Sunday
Police lights
Breaking and entering investigations underway in Houghton, Keweenaw counties
DNR: An informal access to an unregulated water source in Ontonagon County is shown.
DNR ordered to shut down unregulated water source in Ontonagon County

Latest News

People enjoying a spaghetti dinner at St. Peter's Cathedral in Marquette.
Saint Peter’s Cathedral hosts annual Care Clinic spaghetti dinner
Pool Noodles at the YMCA
Marquette YMCA throws “Pool Palooza”
Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols
Positivity Plus held at the Masonic Building in Marquette
Marquette event showcases self-care products