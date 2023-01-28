Wildcats fall to Ferris State amid Newcomer’s Career-High

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sarah Newcomer had a career-high 20 points behind six triples, but Chloe Idoni had 30 points for the Ferris State Bulldogs as they topped the Wildcats 72-55 downstate on Saturday. Newcomer connected on a three in each quarter including a personal three straight on consecutive trips down the floor in the second quarter, but 17 Wildcat turnovers to just nine from the Bulldogs gave the home team extra possessions and ultimately doomed the Green and Gold. NMU shot 22-55 (40%) from the floor while FSU was 27-59 (45.8%). Newcomer had all six triples for the Wildcats while the rest of the team was an empty 0-10. Ferris made nine shots from beyond the arc.

Each side connected on its first triple attempt of the game, with Sarah Newcomer hitting for the ‘Cats and Chloe Idoni for the Bulldogs. That would set the tone for each side, as each would go on to be the leading scorer for their team. Chloe Idoni had seven of the first nine for FSU and helped them build a 13-6 cushion. The Bulldogs would dip the lead into double-figure waters at 18-8.

An NMU bucket made it 18-10 after a quarter, with NMU struggling to possess the ball, turning the ball over six times. After the Bulldogs pushed it back to ten, Sarah Newcomer caught fire. She hit three consecutive triples on three straight trips down the floor to close the gap to five at 30-25. Newcomer climbed to a sudden 14 points on a 4-5 clip from downtown.

NMU briefly made it a one-possession game, but the Bulldogs recorded the last two field goals of the opening half for a 36-29 intermission score. Sarah Newcomer’s 14 points paced the ‘Cats, but Chloe Idoni had an even bigger half with 20 points.

Minutes into the second half, Newcomer again came off the bench and connected on a triple to pull within three points. However, the Bulldogs closed the third quarter with 11 straight behind three triples to make it a 54-40 game with 10 minutes to go. Another quarter, another Sarah Newcomer connection from beyond the arc, but the Bulldogs held strong on its home court and closed out a 72-55 victory over the Wildcats.

The Wildcats will return home to the Berry Events Center on Thursday, February 2nd with a matchup against the Saginaw Valley State Cardinals at 7:30 p.m.

