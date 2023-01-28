NMU hosts Women in Construction event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday afternoon, girls from around 60 high schools visited Northern Michigan University (NMU) for its annual women in construction event at the Jacobetti Complex.

NMU Construction Management Associate Professor Heidi Blanck said the university wants to teach young women that this career path is not just for men.

“It’s a viable and successful career path, and there are many ways to enter construction,” said Blanck. “Whether it’s through trades, higher education certificates associate degrees bachelor’s degrees apprenticeships,”

The event was filled with hands-on career exploration activities. Blanck said there was something for just about everyone.

“They’re making a woodworking-style project in the wood shop,” said Blanck. “They’re welding and creating a project that they get to take home with them. The trades are here, and they have different simulators depending on what their trade is.”

NMU Construction Management Senior Raija Stille expressed that her experience with this event in high school was eye-opening.

“When I was a senior in high school, I took more trades-based classes and after that, I decided construction management is what I wanted to major in,” said Stille. “So, this event definitely changed my life. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t attend this high school event.”

Manchester High School Attendee Dayton Durussel states getting more women involved in construction, or the trades would be groundbreaking.

“Growing up, women aren’t given the most opportunities that men are given, and it’s been like that our whole lives,” said Durussel. “I think that we should be given equal opportunities.”

NMU teachers said the main goal of today is to expose young women to an industry that needs them.

