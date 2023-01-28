Marquette event showcases self-care products

Positivity Plus held at the Masonic Building in Marquette
Positivity Plus held at the Masonic Building in Marquette(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An event focused on spoiling yourself brought people together Saturday afternoon.

The Positivity Plus event showcased more than a dozen vendors featuring products like personal care items. The event started at 10 a.m. and ran until 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Event organizer Cindy Engle said Saturday’s event was all about making people feel special.

“I think everybody needs to do a little meditation and self-time so that you can connect with yourself and keep being healthy,” Engle said.

Engle thanks everyone who came out to the event Saturday.

To read more about our previous coverage on the event, click here.

