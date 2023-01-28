Marquette event showcases self-care products

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An event focused on spoiling yourself brought people together Saturday afternoon.

The Positivity Plus event showcased more than a dozen vendors featuring products like personal care items. The event started at 10 a.m. and ran until 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Event organizer Cindy Engle said Saturday’s event was all about making people feel special.

“I think everybody needs to do a little meditation and self-time so that you can connect with yourself and keep being healthy,” Engle said.

Engle thanks everyone who came out to the event Saturday.

