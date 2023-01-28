Hundreds of participants check into 25th Noquemanon Ski Marathon

Folks pick up their race packets and check in for the 25th Noquemanon Ski Marathon(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last-minute preparations are underway for the 25th Noquemanon Ski Marathon.

On Friday night, hundreds of participants checked in to their respective races. There’s a 50K, 24K, 12K, a 15-mile snowshoe class and an adaptive ski class. There were also vendors selling equipment, ski wax and clothes.

Organizers say the event is set to be a good one.

“Tomorrow is looking like it’ll be a great race,” said Nicole Swenson, Noquemanon Ski Marathon race coordinator. “Yes, it’s going to be cold, but that’s what everybody’s here for. They’re here to enjoy the outside, to be with friends and family, and to enjoy the snow and the winter atmosphere. I’m just so excited to get this underway and see what tomorrow holds.”

The races begin with the 50K Classic Saturday at 8:10 a.m. at Al Quaal Recreational Area in Ishpeming. All the races will finish behind the Superior Dome.

