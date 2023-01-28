Hundreds of attendees predicted for Positivity Plus Fair Downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. there will be a Positivity Plus Fair at the Masonic Center in downtown Marquette.

There will be up to 18 unique vendors at the event. The event will also feature a sale and a trade show featuring things meant to make you feel special.

Event Organizer Cindy Engle said there will be two major presentations that you won’t want to miss. One will be on trauma release and the second will be talking about getting you to your higher purpose.

“It will be a nice way to get out of the cold tomorrow and spend the day in here’” said Engle. “If it was me, I would get in line to get my henna then I would go visit everyone else while my henna was drying.”

Organizers stated they are expecting hundreds of attendees of all ages. They added that it will be loads of fun and encourage people to attend.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.