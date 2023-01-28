Frigid air this weekend with scattered snow chances

Cold week ahead with some chances of snow
Cold week ahead with some chances of snow
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
The weekend ahead will be cold and at times in some areas could be snowy. Throughout the weekend snow chances will mostly remain in the western and eastern counties but some snow could see more in the central counites. Next week temperatures are shaping up to be below average with temps in the mid teens to high singles. Our next chances of a break from the cold and snow is looking to be by the end of this upcoming week.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy; lake effect snow in the west and east throughout the day

>Highs: Mid 10s to Low 20s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; scattered snow showers in the northern counties

>Highs: Low to High 10s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; more chances of lake effect snow along NW wind belts

>Highs: Mid 0s to Low 10s; isolated negatives possible in the western interior

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; cold air lingers

>Highs: Mid 0s to Mid 10s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies; isolated snow chances

>Highs: 10s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; cold air with scattered snow

>Highs: 10s; singles possible in the west

Friday: Mostly cloudy and isolated snow; cold air sticks around

>Highs: 10s

