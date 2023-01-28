Escanaba Eagles Aerie to host breakfast for Weaver family on Sunday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Eagles Aerie 1088 Board of Trustees and Escanaba Schools decided to donate all breakfast proceeds on Sunday to the Weaver family. Breakfast begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

The Eagles host a breakfast buffet every third and fifth Sunday. Originally, Sunday’s proceeds were going to the Escanaba Area Public Schools Class of 2023 All Night Party.

Tara and Gerald Weaver were parents of three children, all of whom went or currently attend Escanaba High School. Tara worked at the Delta-Schoolcraft ISD.

Tara and Gerald were on their way to their son’s basketball game when they were killed Friday night.

Escanaba Eagles Aerie is located at 608 Ludington Street in Escanaba. To learn more about the breakfast, click here.

