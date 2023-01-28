Escanaba Eagles Aerie to host breakfast for Weaver family on Sunday

Tara and Gerald weaver died in a vehicle crash on Friday.
The Weaver family.
The Weaver family.(WLUC News)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Eagles Aerie 1088 Board of Trustees and Escanaba Schools decided to donate all breakfast proceeds on Sunday to the Weaver family. Breakfast begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

The Eagles host a breakfast buffet every third and fifth Sunday. Originally, Sunday’s proceeds were going to the Escanaba Area Public Schools Class of 2023 All Night Party.

Tara and Gerald Weaver were parents of three children, all of whom went or currently attend Escanaba High School. Tara worked at the Delta-Schoolcraft ISD.

Tara and Gerald were on their way to their son’s basketball game when they were killed Friday night.

Escanaba Eagles Aerie is located at 608 Ludington Street in Escanaba. To learn more about the breakfast, click here.

To read about Friday’s crash, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police on the scene of a serious crash near Garden Corners in Delta County,...
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 injured in Delta County crash involving semi
Joshua Thatcher, seen in an April 2021 TV6 story about the opening of 906 Poker Social in...
Professional poker player sentenced for running illegal gambling operation in Marquette
Police lights
Breaking and entering investigations underway in Houghton, Keweenaw counties
DNR: An informal access to an unregulated water source in Ontonagon County is shown.
DNR ordered to shut down unregulated water source in Ontonagon County
1 dead in Schoolcraft County snowmobile crash

Latest News

Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
1 injured in single snowmobile crash
The start line of the Noquemanon Ski Marathon in Ishpeming, Jan. 28, 2023.
UPDATE: Results from 25th Noquemanon Ski Marathon
The Michigan State Police on the scene of a serious crash near Garden Corners in Delta County,...
UPDATE: 2 dead, 1 injured in Delta County crash involving semi
One of several building rehabilitation projects on Calumet's 5th Street is near completion,...
Calumet 5th street building rehabilitation project nears completion