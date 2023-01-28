1 injured in single snowmobile crash

Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash
Wells Co. Snowmobile Crash(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is injured after a snowmobile crashed into the trees, according to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Special Operation Division and UPHS EMS responded to a one vehicle snowmobile crash on Snowmobile Trail 14 near County Road GGA in Ishpeming Township.

Arnold was significantly injured and transported to UPHS Marquette by EMS for treatment.

