1 injured in single snowmobile crash

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person is injured after a snowmobile crashed into the trees, according to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Special Operation Division and UPHS EMS responded to a one vehicle snowmobile crash on Snowmobile Trail 14 near County Road GGA in Ishpeming Township.

Arnold was significantly injured and transported to UPHS Marquette by EMS for treatment.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.