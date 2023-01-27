Yoop Coop adds new menu items for limited time only

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since opening just over a year ago, Yoop Coop has expanded its menu offerings to include bowls, new sides, and sauces.

More recently, the Marquette chicken restaurant has rolled out homemade chicken noodle soup in addition to a rotating soup of the week, which includes vegetarian options.

Plus, Yoop Coop now offers catering and party packs.

Chef Angela Verburg lets TV6′s Tia Trudgeon into the kitchen to show off her current soup of the week, a vegetarian mulligatawny soup.

Check out this week's soup du jour at Yoop Coop.

The chicken joint also added a new sandwich to its lineup.

For a limited time, spicy food lovers can try the buffalo bleu.

It’s topped with hand-breaded chicken tossed in homemade buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, fried jalapenos, and pickles.

Yoop Coop is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. It’s located at 510 W. Washington St. in Marquette.

