WI Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez promotes ‘Main Street Bounceback Grant Program’ in Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez (D-WI) promoted the “Main Street Bounceback Grant” program in Marinette on Thursday.

She visited “A Place for Coffee” and “Leo’s Mercado,” two businesses that received money through the program.

In Marinette County alone, 58 businesses received $10,000 in state aid. Rodriguez said businesses from every Wisconsin county can apply.

Rodgriguez added that her goal is to promote the grant program, as Democratic Governor Tony Evers proposed a $50 million dollar expansion to the grant program in the 2023 budget.

Both Marinette businesses said they are humbled by the visit and recognition from Madison.

