Visit Keweenaw opens applications for annual destination development program

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - In order to enhance the experience of visitors to the Copper Country, Visit Keweenaw has opened up applications for its annual destination development program.

This allows for local units of government and non-profits in Houghton and Keweenaw Counties to apply for funding to undertake projects that would improve the community’s infrastructure.

“We want to give this money out because we want to help build on the area’s recreational opportunities,” said Visit Keweenaw Public Relations/Events Coordinator Jesse Wiederhold. “We want to add these great things like signage to trails, historical billboards along the waterway, and just really make it more interactive.”

One of the recipients of this funding is the Keweenaw Snowmobile Club.

They are using their awards to construct a new barn in Calumet to house trail groomers, due to their barn in Mohawk being in disrepair.

“Last year’s Destination Development grant was put towards our concrete for the floor in the facility,” said Keweenaw Snowmobile Club President Ryan LaPorte. “And this year’s application is going to be towards our overhead doors that we need to house the five bays and ten doors to be able to have a pass-through building to support maintenance and upkeep.”

Funding comes as reimbursement of a project up to $20,000.

Visit Keweenaw added that all projects are required to have a minimum of 50% cost-share in cash or in-kind match from another source.

The organization also recommends applicants contact them before applying.

“Visit Keweenaw wants applicants to talk to us before, so we really do understand their project and how it’s going to work out,” continued Wiederhold. “Because what has to happen is that, at the end of their project, we will have a bill of materials, costs, labor, and things that get reimbursed.”

Interested parties have until March 3 to submit their application.

According to Visit Keweenaw, it is encouraged that projects be completed before Sept. 30.

To submit an application and for additional information, check out the program's application page

