Village of Laurium hires new village manager with law background

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - The village of Laurium has hired a new village manager to oversee community functions and growth.

Born in Ironwood, Ian Lewis attended Gogebic Community College before earning his Bachelor of Science and Master’s Degree in Public Administration at Northern Michigan University.

He earned his J.D. at the Michigan State University Law School in 2022.

He said he decided to take on the position as a career-shift after hearing about the position.

“I was working at a law firm in Escanaba as a law clerk,” said Lewis. “However, with my master’s degree, I decided I wanted to change it up and I saw the posting for the village of Laurium. It’s where my fiancé previously lived when she was a child, and so we just thought it was the best move for us and to start a new journey.”

Lewis will be working closely with other village employees and departments to serve nearly 2,000 residents.

He says he sees potential in the village’s future.

“This village has just so much to offer,” continued Lewis. “The history of Laurium, the history of the Copper Country. I think there’s a lot going on and we can definitely move it ahead in the future.”

Lewis also said some of his goals include working with the village council on the village master plan and encouraging tourists to visit the village.

“I think the biggest goals are to try and bring people into the area,” added Lewis. “Bring the tourists into Laurium instead of just driving by and making this place back to what it used to be, back to the glory days, and making it even better than it is now.”

