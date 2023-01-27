Village of Laurium hires new village manager with law background

The village of Laurium has hired Ian Lewis at the new village manager, who will be working...
The village of Laurium has hired Ian Lewis at the new village manager, who will be working close with other village officials and departments to serve nearly 2,000 residents(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - The village of Laurium has hired a new village manager to oversee community functions and growth.

Born in Ironwood, Ian Lewis attended Gogebic Community College before earning his Bachelor of Science and Master’s Degree in Public Administration at Northern Michigan University.

He earned his J.D. at the Michigan State University Law School in 2022.

He said he decided to take on the position as a career-shift after hearing about the position.

“I was working at a law firm in Escanaba as a law clerk,” said Lewis. “However, with my master’s degree, I decided I wanted to change it up and I saw the posting for the village of Laurium. It’s where my fiancé previously lived when she was a child, and so we just thought it was the best move for us and to start a new journey.”

Lewis will be working closely with other village employees and departments to serve nearly 2,000 residents.

He says he sees potential in the village’s future.

“This village has just so much to offer,” continued Lewis. “The history of Laurium, the history of the Copper Country. I think there’s a lot going on and we can definitely move it ahead in the future.”

Lewis also said some of his goals include working with the village council on the village master plan and encouraging tourists to visit the village.

“I think the biggest goals are to try and bring people into the area,” added Lewis. “Bring the tourists into Laurium instead of just driving by and making this place back to what it used to be, back to the glory days, and making it even better than it is now.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Thatcher, seen in an April 2021 TV6 story about the opening of 906 Poker Social in...
Professional poker player sentenced for running illegal gambling operation in Marquette
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
Courtesy Michigan DNR: Footage from a trail camera shows Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea,...
Downstate man sentenced to jail for hunter harassment in Marquette County
While this building looks empty now, over the next few months it will be transformed into a...
Trampoline park to open in Westwood Mall
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, center, delivers her State of the State address to a joint...
Gov. Whitmer plans tax cuts, stricter gun laws, free pre-K

Latest News

Visit Keweenaw has opened up applications for its annual destination development program for...
Visit Keweenaw opens applications for annual destination development program
Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez (D-WI), second on the left, stands with staff from Leo's Mercado in...
WI Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez promotes ‘Main Street Bounceback Grant Program’ in Marinette
Billerud Paper Mill
State legislature passes $1B funding to upgrade Billerud Paper Mill
NMU professor addresses growing trend: AI in education
NMU professor addresses growing trend: AI in education