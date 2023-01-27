Peter White Public Library expands digital catalog

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library has expanded its digital catalogue.

Patrons of Peter White will now be able to access ten times the title selections thanks to the library’s addition of an app called “Libby.”

The app by Overdrive allows users to access a variety of digital books and audio books online.

Through the app, PWPL can partner with other libraries to expand what’s available.

Circulation department head, Melissa Alan said Libby is great for accessing your library wherever you need it.

“If you’re at home and say you’re cooking and you want to listen to something,” said Alan, “you can open up Libby, you can find something that you want to listen to, download an audiobook, and it just gives you that access.”

Click here for more information about Peter White Public Library, and here to check out Libby for yourself.

