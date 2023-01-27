New music from Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand out now

‘Trailers and Tornados’ available to stream and download today!
Adam Carpenter performs his original music on Upper Michigan Today.
Adam Carpenter performs his original music on Upper Michigan Today.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette-based, bluegrass band Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand has released a new single to streaming platforms and its website, and it has Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon tapping her feet in her seat.

But first, Tia and Elizabeth Peterson recap their busy week!

Upper Michigan Today recaps its week.

Adam Carpenter tells Tia and Elizabeth that his album has been in the works since before the pandemic and that he’s so excited to finally release Trailers and Tornados on streaming platforms.

His plan is to release one song from the album every month.

Adam Carpenter talks about the making of his album and his new song, just released on streaming platforms, called Trailers and Tornados.

You can listen to Trailers and Tornados here...

Take a listen to Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand's newly released song, Trailers and Tornadoes.

...or stream it on Spotify, Youtube, or download it at acuh906.com.

Carpenter’s next single release will be on February 24, which corresponds with a live performance at the Ore Dock Brewing Company.

He plays the song, which is dedicated to his wife, here.

Adam Carpenter sings his new song, dedicated to his wife, "Gonna Be Alright" which will be released on February 24.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

