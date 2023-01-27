New music from Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand out now
‘Trailers and Tornados’ available to stream and download today!
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette-based, bluegrass band Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand has released a new single to streaming platforms and its website, and it has Upper Michigan Today’s Tia Trudgeon tapping her feet in her seat.
But first, Tia and Elizabeth Peterson recap their busy week!
Adam Carpenter tells Tia and Elizabeth that his album has been in the works since before the pandemic and that he’s so excited to finally release Trailers and Tornados on streaming platforms.
His plan is to release one song from the album every month.
You can listen to Trailers and Tornados here...
...or stream it on Spotify, Youtube, or download it at acuh906.com.
Carpenter’s next single release will be on February 24, which corresponds with a live performance at the Ore Dock Brewing Company.
He plays the song, which is dedicated to his wife, here.
