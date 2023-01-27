Moderate snow on Friday with cold air for the weekend

Colder air on the way for this weekend and next week
Colder air on the way for this weekend and next week
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Snow chances are looking to stick around for most of the day starting off in the west and by the end of the day transitions into lake effect snow. That lake effect snow sticks around into Saturday but tapers off by the afternoon. Though as the weekend progresses colder air from the north will make its way into the U.P. with highs shaping up to be in the single digits. That cold air is looking to stick around throughout most of next week with a return to normal temps by next weekend.

Friday: Mostly cloudy; moderate snow showers throughout the day with lake effect snow by the end of the day

>Highs: High 10s to Mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy: light to moderate lake effect snow along the NW wind belts

>Highs: Mid to High 10s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers near Superior

>Highs: Low to High 10s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; cold air sticks around with isolated snow showers

>Highs: High 0s to Mid 10s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy; isolated snow showers

>Highs: 0s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; cold air with snow showers

>Highs: 0s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; more chances for isolated snow

>Highs: 0s-10s

