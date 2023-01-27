McDonald’s is testing new strawless lids at select locations

McDonald's says it has begun testing strawless lids in some U.S. cities.
McDonald's says it has begun testing strawless lids in some U.S. cities.(McDonald's via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s has started testing strawless lids at select restaurant locations.

The new plastic lids reportedly have a pullback tab to prevent the drink from splashing out. To drink from it, customers must pull the tab back and slot it into a small opening.

McDonald’s said the redesign is part of its multiyear effort to make restaurants more environmentally friendly.

The burger chain said it hopes to cut down on small plastics that could harm wildlife and pollute the ocean.

Restaurant Business Online reports customers can still request a straw if needed.

McDonald’s has not immediately released which locations are currently testing the strawless lids.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Thatcher, seen in an April 2021 TV6 story about the opening of 906 Poker Social in...
Professional poker player sentenced for running illegal gambling operation in Marquette
Courtesy Michigan DNR: Footage from a trail camera shows Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea,...
Downstate man sentenced to jail for hunter harassment in Marquette County
Iron Mountain junior wrestler Shayna Hruska
Iron Mountain wrestler becomes first female UP State Champ and tournament MVP
Money generic
Michigan court ruling halts $13.03 minimum wage increase
DNR: An informal access to an unregulated water source in Ontonagon County is shown.
DNR ordered to shut down unregulated water source in Ontonagon County

Latest News

Brianne Chapman protests during the sentencing hearing for Julian Khater and George Tanios, at...
Man gets prison for attacking Capitol officer who later died
Doozers grand opening
Doozers cookie store opens permanent location in Ishpeming.
People visit the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in...
Auschwitz anniversary marked as peace again shattered by war
Peter White online catalog
Peter White Public Library expands digital catalog