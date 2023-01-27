MARESA offers free preschool through Great Start Readiness Program

Scan the QR code to see if you qualify for the Great Start Readiness Program
Scan the QR code to see if you qualify for the Great Start Readiness Program(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Children in Marquette and Alger Counties could go to preschool for free.

Marquette-Alger Regional Education Service Agency (MARESA) has slots available for its Great Start Readiness Program. The program is funded by the Michigan Department of Education and provides free or low-cost preschool to families in need.

Organizers say the program is intended to encourage long-term success in students.

“One big thing about Great Start Readiness Program is it’s not just focused on the child and what they do from start to end at the program,” said Whitney Schampers, MARESA early childhood specialist. “The purpose of Great Start Readiness Program is really to improve child outcomes in the long run.”

There will be a free open house Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Learning Center from 3:15 p.m. until 5:15 p.m. for those interested in the program. You can also find out if you qualify and get more information here.

