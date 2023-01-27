Doozers cookie store opens permanent location in Ishpeming.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Doozers cookie store held a grand opening ceremony at their new permanent location Friday.

The cookie store used to operate at the Marquette farmers market and online, but this morning, the business opened a location in the Gossard building in downtown Ishpeming.

Gossard Building Co-Owner Sandra Arsenault said it’s exciting to have new businesses in the space.

“We’re growing and we’re alive and we’re really happy. We’re like a little family here at the Gossard,” said Arsenault. “We love our tenants, we’ve got good people here, and again it’s like a family”

Doozers has been planning the opening since July

