Doozers cookie store opens permanent location in Ishpeming.
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Doozers cookie store held a grand opening ceremony at their new permanent location Friday.
The cookie store used to operate at the Marquette farmers market and online, but this morning, the business opened a location in the Gossard building in downtown Ishpeming.
Gossard Building Co-Owner Sandra Arsenault said it’s exciting to have new businesses in the space.
“We’re growing and we’re alive and we’re really happy. We’re like a little family here at the Gossard,” said Arsenault. “We love our tenants, we’ve got good people here, and again it’s like a family”
Doozers has been planning the opening since July
