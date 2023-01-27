Delta County Sheriff: US 2 blocked by ‘serious crash’

Delta's County Sheriff's office
Delta's County Sheriff's office(Delta County)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of US-2 in Delta County is blocked as crews respond to a “serious crash,” according to the Delta County Sheriff Friday evening.

At around 4:30 p.m., the Delta County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that MSP Troopers were on the scene of a “serious” 3-vehicle crash involving a semi on US-2.

The Sheriff’s Office said the crash is between Garden Corners and Isabella. As of 5 p.m., US-2 was blocked and traffic was backed up.

The Sheriff asked that drivers stay away from that area. The office said roads east of Rapid River are extremely slippery and drivers should use caution if they must travel.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

