Dead River Derby begins day of bootcamp

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday The Dead River roller Derby team began day one of their 10-week boot camp at the Baraga Gym in Marquette.

Dead River Derby members said they have 22 new faces this year. These new members vary from experienced roller skaters to people that have little to no skating experience. The team’s Secretary of Board Member Ashley Sonderegger stated that roller derby is more than just a hobby.

“Roller derby is not just a sport, our community and the women we try to bring in body positivity,” said Sonderegger. “It’s a sisterhood there’s a whole culture behind it.”

The team stated that the team is still actively recruiting so if you are interested, you can come to the Baraga gym in Marquette every Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. or you can click here.

