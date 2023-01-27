Chilly wind to drive in the snow chances this weekend

View NWS alerts HERE.

A snowy and blustery end to the work week in Upper Michigan as lake effect snow activates over the northwest wind belts. Heavy snow bands are possible in the eastern counties through early Saturday morning. Snow coverage diminishes through Sunday as high pressure builds in the region and winds lighten -- light to moderate snow chances still possible for northwest wind belts areas near the Lake Superior shore. Frigid air creeps into the U.P. early next week, steered in by the polar jet stream.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the west-northwest wind belts, with heavy bands possible east; blustery

>Lows: 0s/10s (colder inland)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts; blustery

>Highs: 0s/20 (coldest interior west, less cold east)

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with few snow showers north

>Highs: 10s

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy lake effect snow showers over the northwest wind belts and cold

>Highs: 0s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow and cold

>Highs: 0s

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers; cold

>Highs: 0s/10

Friday: Scattered clouds with isolated snow; still cold

>Highs: 10s

