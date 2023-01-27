Brimley man arrested for child sexually abusive activity

BRIMLEY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a Brimley man on 20 counts related to child sexually abusive material.

53-year-old Kevin Michael Perron is charged with 10 counts of child sexually abusive activity – aggravated, and 10 counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Perron was arraigned in the 91st District Court on Thursday, January 26.

Perron was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was seized from his residence. The investigation was initiated when it was learned that Perron was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

If convicted, Perron faces up to 25 years in prison for the child sexually abusive activity-aggravated, and 20 years for using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

