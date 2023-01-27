Breaking and entering investigations underway in Houghton, Keweenaw Counties

Police lights
Police lights(Pexels)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEWEENAW PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Troopers from the Calumet Post, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department, and members of UPSET West, are investigating multiple suspects for receiving and concealing stolen property.

According to a press release from the Michigan State Police, three reported breaking and entering complaints have been reported to the Calumet Post. Incidents have been occurring at seasonal homes, camps, and places of opportunity.

On Thursday, Jan 19, troopers pursued a driver of a four-wheeler who refused to stop and fled the scene. After further investigation, a search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence and numerous items that had been reported stolen were found in the residence. Another search warrant was obtained and the suspected stolen items were recovered.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Department, while investigating a breaking and entering complaint, also conducted a search warrant at another subject’s residence. More suspected stolen items were recovered at this residence.

Investigations have shown that the suspects were using snowmobiles and four-wheelers to access seasonal properties. The incidents occurred during the overnight hours and suspects broke into multiple buildings.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding this incident or similar incidents to contact the Calumet Post at (906) 337-5145 or the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department at (906) 482-0055.

Tips may also be submitted through the MSP mobile app on your smartphone or tablet or online tips can be submitted to Houghtonsheriff.com

